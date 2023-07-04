Transfer: Real Madrid reject Mbappe’s demands

Real Madrid have refused to meet two demands made by Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe for a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after falling out with the board at the PSG.

The Los Blancos are keen to sign him after missing out on a deal to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The France captain reportedly sent PSG a letter recently saying he wouldn’t be renewing his current deal, which will expire in 2024.

Hence, the French Ligue 1 champions have given Mbappe an ultimatum: either renew or get sold.

According to El Nacional, Mbappe reportedly wants to play as a winger and not in a central role at Real Madrid, should the La Liga giants sign him.

Another of Mbappe’s requests is that he wants to wear the club’s legendary No. 7 shirt at Madrid.

However, they have refused both of Mbappe's demands, as Vinicius currently operates out wide and also recently took the iconic number and is expected to keep it for the coming future.