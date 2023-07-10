Tinubu arrives Abuja from Guinea-Bissau

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday evening, returned to Abuja on Monday evening, after a two-day official visit to Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, where he attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6:30 pm, aboard the NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet.

While in Bissau, the President was unanimously named the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, making him one of the fastest into that office, after the election into office as President of any of the member-states.

After accepting the role of Chairman of the Authority, Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

He warned that terrorism and the persistent pattern of coup d’etat in the region had reached alarming levels, demanding urgent and concerted action.

He argued that insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the sub-region, necessitating collective action from member-states.

While decrying the emerging pattern of coup d’etat in West Africa, Tinubu charged ECOWAS to stand firm in defence of democracy.

“There is no one among us who did not campaign to be a leader. We didn’t give our soldiers resources, we didn’t invest in them, in their boots, in their training to violate the freedom of the people,” he said.

According to him, the military turning its guns against civil authorities violates the principles upon which they were hired, which is to defend the sovereignty of their nations.

“We must not sit in ECOWAS as toothless bulldogs,” he added.

He urged his counterparts to strengthen their respective democratic institutions and ensure respect for human rights and the rule of law, saying his one-year tenure “will enhance engagements with the countries in transition (Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso) to ensure their quick return to democratic rule.”