Six friends die after drinking in Ogun

Alcohol

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has confirmed the death of six persons after drinking local gin allegedly served by a friend in Ogbogbo, Ijebu-North East Local Government Area of the State.

The command Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

She said, “I just confirmed something like that occurred, but the families said they are not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident, occurred on Tuesday, at a joint where seven friends had gathered for merry-making.

It was learned that all the six persons who drank the alcohol died, except the man who supplied the drink from his house but did not drink from it.

A source said the six dead persons and the suspect had earlier engaged in an argument, which was later resolved.

“To reconcile with his friends, the suspect reportedly donated the local gin, a bottle of which he reportedly brought from his house.

“It was learnt that few hours after the six friends had departed to their various destinations, news filtered in that two of the friends died while four others were hospitalised.

“The other four persons died the following day. The six people have been confirmed dead. The whereabouts of the man who brought the alcohol is unknown.”