Rivers govt sacks 1700 varsity staff, demands return of appointment letters, ID cards

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Government has explained that it sacked the over 1700 staff members it employed to work at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, over irregularities in the employment process.

The state government during the last lap of Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration, as governor, recruited Academic and Non-academic staff to work in the university.

But, two months after Sir Siminialaye Fubara assumed office, the state government announced the cancellation of the employment exercise it conducted at the university.

The State Government had directed all those employed through the exercise, who have worked for over six months to quickly return the employment letter issued them by the university as well as their Staff Identity Cards.

This was contained in a Public Announcement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, dated 13th July.

Mmom noted that the employment exercise had many irregularities and that it did not meet the standard set by the government, ordering that the exercise stands invalid.

He stated that all those engaged through the process stand unemployed, adding that a credible employment exercise would be carried out

He said: “The Government of Rivers State has observed with dismay the inconsistencies/ irregularities and flagrant disobedience to the directives concerning the just concluded recruitment exercise at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

“Therefore, the recent employment exercise conducted by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt is hereby cancelled.

“All appointment letters issued and received are hereby nullified and the affected persons are directed to return the letters to the office of the Registrar of the Institution and other employment-related properties such as ID Cards in their possession to the office of the Head of Service, Rivers State immediately.

“A proper and credible recruitment exercise shall be conducted in due course.”