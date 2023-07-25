Protest in Osun Poly over sack of Rector

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Academic activities at the Osun State Polytechnic were disrupted following protests by different unions in the school over the suspension of the school rector.

The state government had in a letter dated July 11, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, M. K. Jimoh, suspended the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo appointed four months ago over alleged issues of corruption, pending the determination of allegations against him and replaced him with one Mr Kehinde Alabi.

Protesters gathered at the frontage of the polytechnic entrance as early as 7:30 on Tuesday morning carrying different placards with different inscriptions to register their displeasure against the removal of the embattled rector.

The school gate has been put under lock and key, by the students and the school chapter of the Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnic, ASUP preventing academic activities and other activities on the campus.