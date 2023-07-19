PCC, Apapa Local Govt Council in talks over Apapa traffic

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Port Consultative Council, PCC, is currently in talks with the management of the Apapa Local Government Council to find permanent solution to the perennial traffic gridlock on the port access roads.

Speaking at the meeting between both parties at the Headquarters of the Apapa Local Government in Lagos, Captain Ihenacho Ebubeogu, Head of the Operation and Events Committee of the Council, said that the port should be a restricted area that should only allow people that have business doing to come into the area.

Ebubeogu also said before the coming of Tin-can and other ports across the country, the annual tonnage of imports stood at 32million metric tons adding that over the years the tonnage increased to 74million ton and at a point it went up to 82million metric tons but the facilities and infrastructures have remained the same.

The former ship Captain also disclosed that 75 percent of the total imports into Nigeria are destined for Lagos ports, hence the need to get everybody on the same page to ensure a safe and efficient port community.

He disclosed that it is the increase in cargo tonnage that is currently impacting the entire port industry spilling to the port access roads which has resulted in perennial traffic gridlock.

He explained that for the ports to be operationally efficient, the cooperation of all stakeholders is needed such that synergy will drive seamless port community and operation.

According to him the measures that will keep the traffic flowing freely and at the same time checkmate crimes in and around the port’s road construction, includes a good drainage system, lightening up the port access roads and having good security architecture around and within the port areas.

He added, however: “The problem is hydra-headed; in maritime logistics, you do not just build what we call the port infrastructure support logistics system outside the ports. There must be roads, there must be warehouses, and there must be truck parks and all that.

“Let me explain this mathematically, we have a variable called the cargo which has been increasing exponentially and then the port itself and the port infrastructure support system has been constant. So it is that excess that we are suffering now.

“I have said that we must define the port area otherwise the port community will never live in peace and the port area should be defined as Mile 2, Babs Animashaun, Costain and Ijora Olopa.

“When you look at these areas I am talking about, you have not only Apapa Local Government, all the local government within the community must work in synergy to create a better and safer port environment.”