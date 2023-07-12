Ogun Customs intercepts 37 trailers of foreign rice in six months

……generates N93.3bn

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted 37 trailers of foreign parboiled rice in different locations within the state between January and June, this year.

The Ogun 1 Area Comptroller of NCS, Bamidele Makinde, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Idiroko, Ipokia local government area of the State, said the command equally raked in N93,301,000,000.130 from import duties, auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, and scrap vehicles seized from smugglers, during the period under review.

The customs boss said the command also seized 173,975 litres of petrol, which is equivalent to five tankers, during the period.

He noted that five exotic luxury buses that were allegedly smuggled into the country through the Ohumbe land border were also impounded by operatives of the command.

He added that the revenue generated was an increase of 310 percent compared to last year’s N29,940 million revenue made within the same period in 2022.

He said 392 seizures were made with the cumulative Duty Payable Value (DPV) of N1,313,628,488.

Makinde listed some of the seizures to include; 5,048 pieces of used tyres, 390 bales of used clothing, 61 units of vehicles, including 5 luxury buses, and 173,975 litres of petrol.

Other seizures are 107 sacks and 1,595 wraps of cannabis sativa, 194 cartons of codeine syrup and 22,526 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50 kg each (an equivalent of 37 trailer loads).

“Customs remains resolute in our fight against smuggling of rice and other illegal items to encourage local production in line with the Federal Government’s policy to promote local production,” he said.

Makinde noted that the command was able to achieve this remarkable result due to its continuous stakeholders’ engagement, deployment of intelligence in the operation and improved discipline and total dedication to duty by its officers.

“As part of our Stakeholders’ engagement, we maintained a robust synergy with our sister security agencies and cordial community relations with our host communities.”

“While waging war against die-hard smugglers, we urged them to embrace legitimate trade and steer clear of smuggling and other nefarious activities that are inimical to the economic development of our dear nation. We encouraged compliant traders by operating an open door policy and creating an enabling environment for trade to thrive.