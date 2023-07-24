NANS urges Abiodun to tackle poor facilities, others in Ogun schools

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has charged the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to take proactive steps to rid schools in the state of cultism, drug abuse and other vices.

This is just as the association calls for the provision of infrastructure in the schools, as well as tackling the deplorable state of roads in major towns in the state.

The student body, in a statement on Monday by the NANS Southwest Zone (Ogun State Representatives) comprising Comrades Asade Mubarak, NANS Southwest Treasurer, Bammeke Solomon, Director of Sports and Adegoke Oluwayenisi, Director of Gender Equality and mobilization, noted that the issues deserve urgent attention of the governor.

“Today, we urgently bring to the forefront, the critical issues of poor education, bad roads, and the pressing need for Ogun State Government to take a firm and proactive stance against cultism and drug abuse, implementing measures even within its own ranks. These issues are of utmost importance and require immediate attention for the betterment of our state.

“Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous society, yet our state’s educational system is in a state of crisis. Our schools are grappling with overcrowded classrooms, limited resources, and a shortage of qualified teachers. This dire situation not only hampers the quality of education our students receive, but also undermines their future prospects. The state government must prioritize education by allocating significant funding to improve educational infrastructure, reduce class sizes, and enhance teacher training programmes. By investing in education, we invest in the future of our state.

“Moreover, the state of our roads has reached an alarming state of disrepair. Potholes, crumbling bridges, and inadequate signage pose significant risks to the safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The state government’s negligence in maintaining and upgrading our roads has resulted in inconvenience, increased accidents, and compromised public safety. It is imperative that the government takes immediate action by allocating substantial funds and resources to address these infrastructural deficiencies promptly. By doing so, we are not only ensuring safe roads, but also stimulating economic growth which will enhance the overall well-being of our communities.

“In addition to these pressing concerns, the pervasive issues of cultism and drug abuse continue to plague our state. These destructive forces have caused immeasurable harm to individuals, families, and communities. The state government must take a resolute and unwavering stand against these issues by implementing comprehensive strategies and proactive measures. This includes increasing funding for education and awareness programmes that highlight the dangers and consequences of involvement in cults and drug abuse. Strong collaborations with law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and educational institutions are essential to effectively tackle these issues. By fostering partnerships, sharing resources, and coordinating efforts, the government can create a united front against cultism and drug abuse.

“Crucially, the government must lead by example and implement proactive measures within its own ranks. This entails conducting thorough background checks on government officials and its appointees, particularly those in positions of power and influence, to prevent the infiltration of cultism and drug abuse within its institutions and critical steps taken to redeem the image of the state from daily bad news.

“Additionally, the government should establish strict policies and protocols to address any instance of cultism or drug abuse that may arise among government appointees and officials. This includes providing support and rehabilitation programmes for those struggling with addiction, while also enforcing disciplinary actions for those found involved in illegal activities. By holding its own members accountable, the government sends a clear message that cultism and drug abuse will not be tolerated at any level.

We call upon the state government to recognize the gravity of these concerns and take immediate and decisive action. The government must increase subventions and other funds to institutions to give better state of education, prioritize road maintenance and upgrading, and implement comprehensive strategies to combat cultism and drug abuse. By doing so, the government will demonstrate its commitment to the well-being, safety, and future of our state and its citizens,” the students said.