Music Video: MURIC asks DSS to invite pop star, Davido, his artist for interrogation

…As Davido takes down video from his Instagram page

By Benjamin Njoku & Sylvester Kwentua

Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on the Department of State Services, DSS, to invite pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido alongside his artist, Olamilekan Taiwo, a.k.a Logos Olori, for questioning following the production and promotion of a musical video that it alleged was capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria.

MURIC made the call through its founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja.

According to the Islamic body, the controversial video portrayed Islam in a bad light.

Davido and his artist, Logos Olori, have received backlashes on social media, following the release of the latter’s music video for his new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which he shared on Twitter.

In the video, Logos Olori and his team were seen praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

The 45-second clip of the new song posted over the weekend on Instagram by Davido has attracted wide criticism, with many calling for the singer to delete the video and tender an apology to Muslims for “disrespecting” Islam.

Reacting, yesterday, Akintola said: “We alert men of the DSS to invite both men for questioning to explain why they chose to produce and promote a musical video capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, we invite the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, and the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, to immediately ban the insensitive musical video captioned ‘Jaye Lo’ by Logos Olori.’

“They must spring to action from the moment attention is drawn to an infraction capable of causing a breach of the peace, so long as the authors of the infringement have been identified and whether or not the information contained an appeal to the monitoring agency or agencies.

“The agencies are, essentially, an integral part of the general public. They should therefore act without being prompted.”

Meanwhile, Davido has finally bowed to pressure as he has taken down the controversial video from his Instagram page.