MSSNLagos urges Tinubu to avoid ASUU strike

L-R: Amir (President) of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Mallam Kamoldeen Abiona; Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuaib Afolabi Salis; President, Graduate Members’ Association and Vice President of MSSNLagos, AbdulKabeer Kuye at the electoral conference of MSSNLagos held at the University of Lagos recently

…Appoints new executives as Mathematics Olympiad Trainer Kamoldeen Abiona emerges President

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has called on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to make as one of its priorities, a determination never to allow Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other education unions to embark on strike again.

The organisation made the call during the two-day MSSNLagos Annual Conference, which ended late Sunday at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos.

During the conference, new executives were appointed to lead the organisation for the next three years.

Those appointed were Kamoldeen Abiona was appointed as the Amir (President) of MSSNLagos; Mukhtar Oyetunji, Naibul Amir (Vice President); AbdulKabeer Kuye, Naibul Amir (Vice President – GRAMA); AbdulAzeez AbdurRaheem, General Secretary; Taofeeq Ogundele, Assistant Secretary; Public Relations, Miftahudeen Raji; AbdulHafeez Odusanya, Assistant PRO; and Qamarudeen Alabi, Financial Secretary.

Also, Qasim Musa was appointed Internal Auditor; Fasanya AbdulWaasi’, Editor; Mustapha Muhammad, Director of Studies; AbdulHafeez Inawole, Assistant Director of Studies; Temim Yusuf, Welfare Officer (Male); Qasim Yahya, Welfare Officer II; Sulaimon Ibidunni, Business Chairman; AbdurRauf Badru, Assets Maintenance Officer and Mas’ud Sonibare, Assistant Assets Maintenance Officer (AMO).

In addition, Rafiah Tijani was appointed as the Amirah (female head), Mardiya Munabbau, Naibatul Amirah (assistant female head); Bushrah Olagunju-Matemilola, Secretary Sisters’ Circle; Balqis Owolewa, Naibatul Amirah Ummahaat; Kifayah Ayinde, Naibatul Amirah COHI; Maryam Okeowo, Sisters’ Public Relations Officer while Muhibah Adeoye who was appointed as Sisters’ Circle Welfare.

The new Amir, Kamoldeen Abiona, is a Mathematics tutor, content writer and Mathematics Olympiad trainer. He holds a Master’s Degree from the University of Lagos.

While giving his acceptance speech, Abiona called on the government at all levels to invest heavily in education.

He expressed concern that industrial actions, poor infrastructure and hard economic conditions have forced many youths to seek greener pastures in other countries.

“Finding a lasting solution to industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other academic and non-academic unions should be of priority to the Federal Government. We need to do something urgently and by all means to stop brain-drain,” he added.

On his part, the immediate past Amir of MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni, said investing in the education sector was not a luxury but a necessity.

“As we move into a new dispensation of ‘Renewed Hope’ in our national polity, we are urging the Federal Government to pay more attention and improve on the education investment. We don’t want strikes again and this can be achieved by investing more in education.

“It’s a way to invest in peace, as educated individuals are more likely to embrace dialogue, reject extremism, and work towards resolving conflicts through peaceful means.”

The lawmaker representing Ogun Senatorial District, Senator Shuaib Salisu, urged youths to rise up to the challenges of their generation.

He also commended the Lagos State Area Unit for the successful conduct of its electoral conference, saying, “When student-based organisations like this come together, they are renewing the hope of our country as well as the renewing the role they need to play in realising the real nation of our dream.”

“Rise to the challenges of your generation, the challenges of our generation were different from what is existent now,” he added.

Also speaking during the programme with the theme, “Renaissance”, the Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr Niyi Yusuf, urged youths to have a change mindset.

Yusuf, who was the keynote speaker at the event, represented by Raji Abdulganiy, charged young Muslims to exploit their youthful age and make meaningful contributions to society.

“As youths, the time has come for us to stop taking the back sit in leadership positions because we are still very young, some of our Prophets were still very young when they started contributing to the growth of Islam,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Vanguard Academy, Dr Zafaran Adeniyi, urged youths to use technology positively.

He said, “My advice to the youth is to go back to their drawing board. The challenges are increasing, so plan moral rejuvenation, and implement tech-dawah as the current use of technology has been increasing moral decadence.

“MSSN has the background to thrive everywhere as a result of the intensive training and exposure given to the members from the very beginning.”

The event, which recorded a large turn-out, also featured the swearing-in of the newly-elected executives of the Graduate Members’ Association (GRAMA) and Council of Higher Institutions (COHI), which are organs of the MSSN Lagos State Area Unit.