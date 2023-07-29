Mercy Eke, Whitemoney: BBNaija ‘All Stars’ worst  nightmares

By Benjamin Njoku

The inclusion of two past winners of the reality TV show, indisputably has made the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ edition a ‘do or die affair.’

From the outset, the organizers had kept fans guessing in respect of the housemates from the successive editions that would stand a chance to be back in the game.

But last Sunday night, when the housemates were finally unveiled, it was like ‘a bolt from the blue’ after the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the return of Mercy Eke and Whitemoney to the BBNaija house. The announcement was greeted with mixed-reactions among the fans of the show, yet the Queen of Highlights alongside ‘Odogwo’ are back to take another chance.

Recall that Mercy went home with a cash prize of N30 million, including various gifts and incentives valued at N30million when she won the 2019 “Pepper Dem” edition , while Whitemoney equally walked away with N90 million grand prize after winning the 2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

The two past winners were ushered into the BBNaija house amid fun fare alongside 18 other housemates who are under pressure to edge the heavyweights out of their way so as to stand a chance to clinch the grand prize of N120 million.

Already, some of them like Pere, Frodd, Ilebaye, Venita, Ike are re-strategizing while watching their backs with their eyes fixed on the big prize. They seem to be saying “this time, it will be a do or die affair.” Being a familiar territory, the housemates are feeling relaxed and enjoying their happy reunion after spending one week in the house. But this coming week will be the housemates’ worst nightmare as many of them will be nominated for possible eviction.

At this juncture, Ike has vowed to work against his ex-lover, Mercy Eke, believing that the latter was also planning to nominate him for eviction. “But If she tries anything funny I will form alliances and we will take her down, I will make sure she doesn’t win,” he vowed. Against Ike’s plan, Mercy’s fans have started mobilizing for her, ahead of her possible nomination for eviction. They just erected a billboard in her honour in Lagos, to celebrate her return to the BBNaija house.

Though other housemates are not keeping quiet in the plot to get rid of Mercy and Whitemoney, as major threats to their ambitions in the house.

Whitemoney, who initially said his mission in the house was to promote his music on the show, is now forming an alliance with Mercy to destabilize the evil plans of fellow housemates against them.

“There’s a plot going on. Yesterday, I found out that not everyone here is happy that the winners are back. Neo was like, ‘It’s not fair’ that we are here.” Mercy concurred: “Yeah, I noticed some things.”

Speaking further, Whitemoney said: “Cross said that I’m not taking it this time, that he’s the winner. Same thing with CeeC, and all of them, saying a woman will win the prize this time, even Angel.

“Initially, I didn’t come back for the money, I came to promote my craft and my music coming out tomorrow, so when this is over, I can start going to shows and performing. But after yesterday, let’s play!” From the foregoing, it’s clear that other housemates are ganging up against Mercy and Whitemoney, perhaps, to stop them from walking away with the grand prize again. But will their plans succeed? Your guess is as good as mine!