Japa: Economic downturn is global, stay in Nigeria, immigration warns youths 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned Nigerian youths about the dangers inherent in illegal migration and human trafficking, adding that economic downturn is a global phenomenon.

The NIS said many Nigerian youths have had their organs harvested and perished in the process of leaving the country for sweet promises.

It insisted that illegal migration had become rampant following the national socio-economic downturn, but maintained that the “Japa Syndrome” embraced by the youths in recent times was not the solution.

Mrs Kemi Nandap, the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration in Charge of the Directorate of Migration, made the remarks at the weekend in Gwagwalada, Abuja, during sensitization visits to the District Head of Gwagwalada, the Government Day Secondary school, and the Gwagwalada main market.

She said the sensitisation which was in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of NIS was designed to educate the youths, parents, community leaders and other stakeholders about the danger of illegal migration and human trafficking especially through the Mediterranean and North African deserts.

As she described the Japa Syndrome as alarming, especially amongst youths,

Nandap revealed that over 1,200 youths died in the Mediterranean Sea and deserts last year alone.

Nandap said many of those who reached some countries had their organs harvested by people they trusted.

She said, “Don’t be deceived, economic downturn is now a global phenomenon. If you have been watching events across the world, you would have noticed protests in some countries. So, it is not about Nigeria alone. It is a global issue. Stay here with us and let us pull our country out of this challenges together.

“Don’t follow sweet promises that are not real. People who are telling you to follow them, ask them why they couldn’t carry their own children. Why didn’t they Japa with their cousins and other close relatives. It is dangerous.

“They deceived our youths, made them to pass through the deserts and the Mediterranean Sea, some died in the process and their bodies washed off the Sea. Some had their organs harvested by people who took them out the country.”