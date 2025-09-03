‘Don’t travel through dangerous routes,’ rescued Libya returnee warns youths

By Favour Ulebor

A young Nigerian girl, Mercy Oluwagbenga, who was recently rescued from Libya after a viral video showed her crying for help, has warned youths against embarking on irregular migration through dangerous routes.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday, Mercy narrated her ordeal, saying she was deceived with promises of greener pastures but ended up in modern-day slavery.

The 26-year-old from Kabba, Kogi State, disclosed that she dropped out of school in 2018 at 300 Level to raise money to care for her sick mother.

She explained that an agent lured her to Libya, where she was forced to work for one year and six months without pay, as she was told to repay about ₦2.5 million.

She added that Nigerians in her condition were treated like animals, and that she was fortunate to escape into a camp before her rescue.

Mercy also revealed that she lost her sick mother while in Libya, and pleaded for support to return to school.

She said, “For one year and six months, I worked without receiving a kobo, because I had to pay the agent who took me to Libya the sum of about two and a half million naira. I was maltreated, I changed jobs, and at one point, locked up in a house where my blood was drawn without my consent.

“I don’t want any young girl or boy to go through what I went through. Please don’t follow this route,” she appealed, while appreciating Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, and Dr. Segun Abraham of Trinity Foundation, for facilitating her return.

In her remarks, Dabiri-Erewa described Mercy as one of the lucky ones, noting that many Nigerians attempting irregular migration had died in the desert or Mediterranean Sea, while others remain untraceable.

The NIDCOM boss reiterated that irregular migration amounts to voluntary suicide, urging youths to use safe and legal channels for travel.

She assured that the Commission will support Mercy’s rehabilitation and continue working with partners to combat human trafficking and irregular migration.

Dabiri-Erewa also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for introducing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which she said will help students like Mercy complete their education instead of dropping out due to financial challenges.

