INEC not ready to defend its case at Election Tribunal  – LP’s lawyer Uzoukwu

Lawyer to the Labour Party (LP), Levi Uzoukwu said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not prepared to defend its case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Uzoukwu stated this while speaking to newsmen just outside the court on Monday, shortly after the court adjourned its resumed sitting, following the absence of INEC’s first defence witness.

The LP lawyer said his camp has a strong case and are ready to move on with their case, unlike the INEC that has continued to show inconsistencies.

Uzoukwu said, “Given the contradictions and inconsistencies and what INEC has done; I’m sure they are not read to defend this case.

“I stand to be proven wrong, but I would wish that they defend this matter so that the public will see more things of what happened to this election.”

The legal counsel stressed that it is the INEC’s choice to either call a witness or witnesses, adding that he and his client the LP, are ready at all times.