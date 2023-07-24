The history of Twitter and its logos is a metaphor for how fast technology morphs. It’s becoming a challenge to catch up and they said tech is just starting with us. Before the above big X, there were logos.

So, let’s see how far Twitter has come with its logos over the years. About 17 years now.

Before Twitter launched in 2006, below were the early iterations of its logo:

Yes, they were going to call it Smssy, and then Twttr. Now you know why Jack Dorsey’s first tweet on March 21, 2006 read “Just setting up my twttr”.

Meanwhile, the last one (bottom right), followed the brand to 2006. Then it settled for the one below till 2010:

The history of Twitter logos takes a sharp turn. From 2010 to 2012, they brought out ‘Twitter’ from the surrounding white bubbles and added a bird. The bird had a tuft of hair. The light blue bird was bought from Simon Oxley on iStock for $15:

By 2012, Twitter had become a solid brand, and the bird was easily recognisable. So they remove the word and the tuft to arrive at a streamlined bird heading for the skies.