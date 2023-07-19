Hajj 2023: Last batch of Lagos pilgrims to arrive Thursday

The last batch of the Lagos State pilgrims in the just concluded Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will arrive in Lagos on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

It was gathered that the aircraft will depart King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah at 10.00am Saudi Arabian time and 8.00am Nigerian time.

Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi stated this Wednesday after getting a clearance from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the airline.

According to him, the 11th and final batch which consists of about 380 pilgrims would arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja on board a Flynas airline XY 7678.

Recall that the return journey of Lagos pilgrims began on July 10 with the arrival of the first batch ‘Special flight’ of 380 pilgrims comprising the elderly ones and those with medical challenges via a Flynas airline XY 7656.

Amir-ul-Hajj stressed that the return journey which was initially planned to end by July 22 has now been reduced to 20th of the month.