Fear grips residents, traders as erosion hits Delta community

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Residents and traders of Bomadi-Overside community in Bomadi local government area of Delta State, have called on Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to intervene and arrest the frequent erosion occurrences ravaging the commercial hub of the council area, which is on verge of being washed away by the dreadful phenomenon.

Calling on both the state and federal governments, landlords, residents and traders on the locally-made gin, popularly known as Ogogoro, appealed to Gov. Oborevwori and the management of NDDC to make haste to avoid catastrophe befalling the community.

Mr Peter Oseghe, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard on behalf of Bomadi-Overside landlords, narrated the impact of the River Dragon on residents of the community, noting they were living in fear, particularly during the night hours when everybody is asleep.

He said: “We are living in absolute fear because the incident occurs every month now. Initially, it was not so when I came to this place, but now we’re experiencing continuous erosion phenomena eating deep into our land and houses.

“I am a landlord and when I built my house years back, the coastline was far away, we walked a long distance to fetch water from the river. But now, my house is very close to the shore and we’re living in fear, my tenants and I cannot have a good sleep during the night hours.

“So, we are appealing to Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and the management of NDDC to make haste to come to our aid because anything can happen anytime, most especially in this flood season coupled with the rains.

“We have made individual efforts to curb the situation but it is beyond our control, government should intervene to either pile the waterfront or construct a seawall to arrest the situation”.

However, findings from Sunday Vanguard revealed that, if urgent steps are not taken by appropriate authorities to curb the situation, Bomadi-Overside, which is the commercial hub and cosmopolitan community in the local government area, will be washed away with the frequency of occurrences of the incident.

Mr Tinto Eniekezimene and Mrs Gbebe, speaking on behalf of Ogogoro Union traders, however, disclosed that countless houses had been washed away by erosion over the years.

“We have lost countless houses to this erosion, we cannot count them because the waterfront you see here was far away from this place years back. Mr Gabriel’s house has also been washed away and we cannot continue to fold our arms to watch anymore.

“We observed that the river current is directly facing this side, eating deep into the land while there is sandbank across the river.

“The apparent solution to this situation is to dredge the sand from across the river to this side and to either pile the waterfront or build a seawall to control it.

“This is beyond our capacity and that is why we’re crying to Gov. Oborevwori and the federal government to come and help us out of this dreadful situation.

“Delay is dangerous in this issue as the occurrences this year alone have taken much of our land and still encroaching as we are speaking to you”, they said.