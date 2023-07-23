Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, bids farewell to ‘all the birds’

By Efosa Taiwo

Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter is looking to change its bird logo.

In a post on his Twitter account in the early hours of Sunday, the billionaire owner said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a follow-up post, Musk wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Twitter has witnessed a handful of changes.

The company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

Recall the bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s shiba inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

The company, in another controversial change, announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets a day various accounts can read.

The daily limits reportedly ideated the creation of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which hit 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.