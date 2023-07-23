Home » News » Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, bids farewell to ‘all the birds’
July 23, 2023

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, bids farewell to ‘all the birds’

By Efosa Taiwo

Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter is looking to change its bird logo.

In a post on his Twitter account in the early hours of Sunday, the billionaire owner said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a follow-up post, Musk wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Twitter has witnessed a handful of changes.

The company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

Recall the bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s shiba inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

The company, in another controversial change, announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets a day various accounts can read.

The daily limits reportedly ideated the creation of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which hit 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

