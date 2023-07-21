Electricity generation drops 16% to 3,501MW

By Ediri Ejoh

Nigeria’s electricity gen eration, yesterday, dropped Week-on-Week, by 16.4 per cent to 3,501.20 megawatts, MW, from 4,187.6 MW recorded Thursday, last week.

Checks by Vanguard indicated the situation occurred because of many factors, including the poor state of plants and low gas supply to thermal plants.

The development has pushed the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to embark on load shedding in order to spread the limited electricity to many at different times.

This is coming as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says eleven electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, have filed an application for rate review with the commission.

The request for rate review, according to NERC, is premised on the need to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.

Meanwhile, Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria (PSGN) has announced its acquisition of Kano Electricity Distribution

Plc(KEDCO).

PSGN is a subsidiary of Powercom and specializes in delivering an “end-to end” Smart Grid/Smart Metering turnkey solution.

In a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, PSGN said the acquisition presents a significant opportunity for KEDCO to implement a comprehensive turnaround plan aimed at improving performance and efficiency.

It stated: “PSGN Turnaround Plan encompasses a strategic approach to address the challenges faced by KEDCO and transform it into a highly efficient and financially viable electricity distribution company supporting 5 million customers.

“The plan focuses on revenue enhancement, operational performance optimization, revenue collection, customer service, and overall system reliability.PSGN will supply KEDCO smart electricity endpoints including the full backbone infrastructure to manage the grid.

“The project is meant to upgrade the existing distribution grid into a modern platform, addressing services such as: Revenue Enhancement, Reduction of Energy Losses, Debt Recovery, Reduction of Outages, Grid Optimization, Asset Recording, Asset Protection, Peak Load Management; Workforce Automation, reducing operational expenditure and improving customer service. PSGN ‘turnkey’ solution includes the Vending Platform and a Control Room with GIS visualization for grid management.”