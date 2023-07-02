Education in Rural Nigeria: Overcoming barriers to access quality learning opportunities

By Okpo Zion Oshiobugie

Education is an essential right for every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background or geographical location. However, in many rural areas of Nigeria, accessing education remains a significant challenge. One of the biggest barriers faced by children in these underserved regions is the lack of free education in government schools. Despite the government’s claims of providing free education, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. This article aims to shed light on the issues surrounding education in rural Nigeria and the impact it has on children’s access to quality learning opportunities.



The Real Cost of “Free” Government Schools

While the government asserts that education is free, the lack of adequate funding for education in Nigeria creates a substantial burden on students and their families. In public primary schools, students are expected to bear the costs of various necessities, such as textbooks, uniforms, and writing materials. Moreover, the management and administration of most public primary schools are often left to the discretion of the principals, leading to inconsistent practices and mismanagement. This lack of proper funding and oversight further hampers the provision of quality education in these schools.



Rising Number of Out-of-School Children

The financial strain imposed by the so-called free government schools in Nigeria forces many parents to make difficult choices regarding their children’s education. With the current cost of living crisis in the country, it becomes almost impossible for parents who are struggling to make ends meet to afford the expenses associated with education. As a result, a significant number of children from underserved areas are deprived of their right to education. This vicious cycle of poverty and lack of education perpetuates the cycle of inequality and limits children’s opportunities for a better future.

Inadequate Teaching and Poor Quality Education

Another critical issue plaguing government schools in Nigeria is the lack of commitment from teachers. Due to the absence of proper accountability mechanisms, teachers often neglect their duties, leading to a decline in the quality of education provided. When teachers consistently fail to show up for classes or deliver lessons effectively, students’ learning outcomes suffer. Moreover, the use of corporal punishment as a disciplinary measure persists in some schools, further compromising the overall learning environment.



Removing Barriers to Education

To address the barriers to education in rural Nigeria, it is crucial for the government to prioritize and allocate sufficient funds for the education sector. Transparency in the allocation and utilization of these funds is necessary to ensure that they reach the schools and students who need them the most. Additionally, policies and curriculum should be revamped to meet the needs of the changing times and provide relevant and engaging education.



Furthermore, promoting access to education in rural communities is paramount. This can be achieved through the establishment of more schools in underserved areas, improved transportation infrastructure, and the provision of scholarships and incentives for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. A comprehensive overhaul of the education system is needed to ensure that no child is left behind and that education becomes a fundamental right accessible to all.



The Role of Low-Cost Schools

Recognizing and properly structuring low-cost schools can serve as an alternative to government schools and alleviate the burden on parents. These schools, if given the necessary recognition and support, can provide quality education at affordable rates, ensuring that more children have access to learning opportunities. By running low-cost schools alongside government schools, the government can leverage the strengths of both systems and reduce the number of out-of-school children.



Conclusion

Access to education is a fundamental right that should be guaranteed to every child. However, in rural Nigeria, the lack of free education in government schools presents a significant barrier to learning. To address this issue, the government must prioritize education, allocate sufficient funding, and implement transparent and effective policies. Removing barriers to education and promoting access in underserved areas is crucial for the development and future of Nigeria. It is time to revolutionize the education system and ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive.



It is crucial for policymakers, educators, and stakeholders to work together to address these issues and ensure access to quality education for all children in the country.

Okpo Zion Oshiobugie leadership consultant writes from Delta