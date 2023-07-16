Dexcute Icons, voice behind hit single why

It’s not everyday that a young Nigerian breaks into the Afrobeats music scene while residing outside of Lagos. The coastal city of Lagos is beyond the commercial capital of Africa, it is also the entertainment capital of the continent. Anyone who is serious about becoming a music star either has to start from Lagos or move to the city at some point in their career. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule, and fast-rising music act, Dexcute Icons (Kolawole Idris Abiola) belongs to this group.

The Oyo-born singer and songwriter is the trendy kid on the block in Nigeria’s music community. He has become a household name in Southwest Nigeria ever since he released his official debut single, Why in May 2022. Despite it being over nine weeks since its release, Why continues to stay ontop on many local music charts. The charts are not the only one testifying of the gospel of Dexcute Icons and his amazing song. Why is receiving massive airplay on several radio states in the South West region of Nigeria. Dexcute Icons’ latest success is commendable because he has achieved so much in a short time without even releasing a music video. From the look of things, it’s only a matter of time before Dexcute Icons’ fame spread to other parts of Nigeria.

Although Dexcute Icons is not a newbie when it comes to being in the limelight since he is a thriving content creator, he wasn’t prepared for the fame that came after Why became a hit. Nevertheless, it’s been a long way coming for the Ibadan-based artist who had been trying to break into the industry as far back as 2016.

In this interview, Dexcute Icons opens up about his fast-rising music career, as his fans learn about his background and plans in the industry

Interviewer: It’s nice to finally have this interview with you. Thanks for granting me audience.

Dexcute Icons: I am also happy to have this conversation with you. For some time now, I have wanted to do an exclusive like this but my hectic schedule has prevented me from doing so. I am glad to finally get it of the road.



Interviewer: Great! I like the energy I am getting. Let’s dive into the interview proper. Can you please tell us about your background?



Dexcute Icons: My full name is Kolawole Idris Abiola but I am popularly known as Dexcute Icons. I was born on the 14th of November 1994 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Kolawole. I was born and raised in Oyo State. Like you have probably guessed correctly from my name, I am a Yoruba man who hails from Oyo State. I have two siblings, (Pauses). Lastly, I am an entertainer.



Why Music? What was it about music that made you want to build a career in it?



Dexcute Icons: (Short Laugh) I knew this was going to be your next question. If my memory serves me correct, I have always loved music. Since, I was a young boy, I liked to listen to songs. I listened to a lot of songs growing up. Surprising, Afrobeats wasn’t on my top three list at the time. Fuji, Highlife, and Juju were my top picks at the time. It was much later that I fell in love with Afrobeats, and I owe that to superstars like Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide who paved the way for new cats like myself.

It was during my undergraduate days that I took a deeper interest in music and started creating covers of songs that I liked. But it was in 2016, I decided that I wanted to build a career as a professional musician so I became more serious with my craft and spent any free hour I had in the studio, recording songs. However, I didn’t like the music I was creating at the time so I didn’t push them out.



Dexcute Icons: (Smiles). Here is the thing: I am kinda of a perfectionist. Yes, I wanted to blow and all of that. But my desire for making music that stands out from the crowd was greater than the desire to break into the industry right away. Also, I knew that there was no way I was going to go far in the industry if I didn’t stand out or made music that people loved. So, I decided to take a break from music to focus on other creative pursuits. Still, I didn’t totally leave music. I was still honing my songwriting skill on the side. I returned back to music in Late 2022 and dropped my single this year, and the rest they say is history.



That’s an interesting story. So…tell us how you feel about the reception Why is getting?



Dexcute Icons: (Chuckles) I am not going to lie. I am ecstatic. I am blown by the numbers Why is currently doing. Now, I know I created something magical with Why, I didn’t envision that many people will see it through. I am really glad that my work is getting the attention it deserves.



How do you combine music with your career as a skitmaker?



Dexcute Icons: Honestly, there is no clash of interests here. Although music is my first love, working a content creator has been putting food on my table for years now, and I have fallen in love with the job. I am great at multi tasking and time management so I am able to combine the two effectively. Unlike before, where I paused one to focus on the other, I am actively pushing both careers.

How are you handling the new fame Why has brought your way?

Dexcute Icons: Since, I blew up as a skit maker I have always been in the public eye. I often walk into malls, supermarkets, andparks, and see people pointing at me or staring in my direction because they recognize my face from one of my viral videos. So, I am not new to fame. However, I will have to admit that the success of Why has made me more famous. My DMs on social media are blowing hot. The comment section of my social media pages are no exception. It’s crazy but I would be lying if I said I don’t love the attention (Laughs).

What should your fans expect fromyou next?

Dexcute Icons: Collaborations. And morecollaborations. That’s it. I have a few yet-to-be-released songs with some up-and-coming artists and plan to be on as many features as I can before the year ends. Also, my debut EP will be dropping in the 4th Quarter of the year. So, my fans should expect to have their minds blown.

That’s amazing. I wish you all the best in the coming months. It’s been lovely having this interview with you. Hope to catch up with you some other time.

Dexcute Icons: The feeling is mutual. I’m glad to have spoken to you. And thanks for the good wishes.