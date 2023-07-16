Christopher Nolan withdraws from filmmaking career over actors, writers strike 

The director of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, has temporarily withdrawn from filmmaking amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Nolan’s gesture comes as part of effort demonstrating his solidarity with the striking actors and writers.

Recall that during the London premiere of his latest film, the cast departed before the screening in anticipation of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nolan has openly discussed the importance of the strike, underscoring that its significance surpasses his personal involvement or that of the film’s stars.

“It’s very important that everybody understands it is a very key moment in the relationship between working people and Hollywood,” Nolan told BBC News.

The actors and writers are taking a stand against the studios to safeguard themselves against the impact of artificial intelligence and to demand a fairer residual structure in the streaming era.

During the premiere, Nolan took the stage and acknowledged the departure of the actors, noting that they had to leave to create their picket signs.

He expressed his appreciation for the incredible cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and many others.

He mentioned that they had been present on the red carpet earlier but had to prepare for the imminent strike by SAG, which he himself is a part of through the Writers Guild.