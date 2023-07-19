Home » Politics » Chairmanship: APC looks to Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement
July 19, 2023

Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Omeiza Ajayi

Strong indication emerged Wednesday evening that President Bola Tinubu is looking towards a former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as a suitable replacement for the position of erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Consequently, Vanguard gathered that Ganduaje’s name has been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees

Details shortly…

