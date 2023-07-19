Chairmanship: APC looks to Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State
By Omeiza Ajayi
Strong indication emerged Wednesday evening that President Bola Tinubu is looking towards a former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as a suitable replacement for the position of erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.
Consequently, Vanguard gathered that Ganduaje’s name has been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees
Details shortly…
