Benue: We’ve saved N1.2b from ghost workers in one month — Gov Alia

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has disclosed that his government has been able to save over N1.2 billion in one month, from the initial screening and payroll audit carried out by the administration.

Recall that the government had few days back disclosed that over 2,500 ghost workers were discovered on its payroll after that exercise.

Addressing an expanded caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend in Makurdi, the Governor said the discovery which was recorded during the initial exercise should be a source of concern for everyone.

He regreted that the exercise necessitated the delay in the payment of teachers and local government staff assuring that as he was speaking the salaries were already being paid.

He explained that the screening was very import for the administration and the people because “the state government has saved N1.2billion from fetching out 2,500 ghost workers and many more things are being uncovered.

“What that means is that what was paid to teachers as N1.6billion will now be N800 million monthly.”

The Governor who assured that his administration would ensure that leakages that existed before now were blocked sued for the support and cooperation of the people of the state to help the government achieve its set goals.

While assuring that the screening and audit exercise would continue, the Governor said “the committee would continue its duties until all those who are milking the state are identified and made to return what they took from the people.”