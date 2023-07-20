Awarding Ganduje key cabinet position not expedient, Tinubu told

Ganduje

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition for Good Governance and Government’s Responsiveness (C3GR) has expressed concerns about potential appointments in the Federal Government.

In separate letters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, signed by C3GR Executive Director Adebowale Rasheed, the organization stressed that it is not expedient to award key positions to the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, due to controversies surrounding their characters..

In the correspondence to President Tinubu, dated July 17, 2023, the group noted that “While it is lawful to appoint the erstwhile Governor (Ganduje) of Kano State to your cabinet, it is not expedient.”

The group pointed to the controversial video that surfaced online, allegedly showing Ganduje collecting and storing dollars, a case which they say may soon attract the attention of the EFCC.

“Your Excellency will agree with us that this is not the time for a person with questions about his character begging for answers to be invited to your cabinet,” the letter read.

They argued that any potential appointment of Ganduje would bring a blemish to Tinubu’s government, which they claim has started well.

Similarly, in a letter to Speaker Abbas, the C3GR raised concerns about the potential appointment of Alhassan Doguwa as Chairman of the Security and National Intelligence Committee in the Federal House of Representatives.

They cited Doguwa’s potential re-arraignment for manslaughter or murder as a significant reason for their concerns.

“Your bold decision and action in this regard, devoid of personal and party sentiments will send a positive signal to the country,” the group wrote to Abbas.

They urged the Speaker to avoid the potential embarrassment the appointment of Doguwa could bring to the House.

The C3GR, while acknowledging the lawful right to make these appointments, emphasized the need for expedience in the face of public scrutiny.