Atiku, Makinde’s aides clash over Tinubu

…Wike, Makinde monitoring judges for Tinubu, Atiku’s aide alleges

…It’s figment of writer’s imagination—Makinde’s CPS

…Wike keeps mum

By Dapo Akinrefon, John Alechenu & Adeola Badru

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has alleged that former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, were constantly monitoring judges even as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal winds down its activities.

However, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde in a swift reaction last night, described the allegation as a figment of the “writer’s imagination,’’ while Wike’s aide, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, declined comment.

But Shaibu who levelled the allegation in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said it was curious that the duo both travelled to Plateau State to attend a memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, even though they were reportedly not invited.

According to him, the event ordinarily was supposed to be a solemn service, but “our busybody interlopers polluted the event with their shameful appearance.”

Atiku’s aide further alleged that “ Wike had been using dubious means to cosy up to judges and giving them gifts under the guise of welfare.”

He argued that Wike’s latest visit to an event hosted by the Appeal Court President could be another ruse to influence the appellate court where the current tribunal judges were drawn from.

Shaibu noted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, made a Freudian slip a few months ago when he claimed he was happy that Governor Makinde was a member of the renegade governors known as the G5.

He said: “Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, as the host governor, was invited for the programme but Wike and Makinde were gatecrashers at that event. The reason is not far-fetched. They have continued to cosy up to judges just to impress their paymaster.

“Unfortunately, the CJN, Justice Ariwoola, has also failed to live above suspicion. He was in Rivers State ahead of the election, where he said he was happy that Governor Makinde was a member of G5.

“Then, at the commissioning of the Oyo Governor’s lodge in Abuja on May 25, the CJN once again was the special guest of Governor Makinde.

“Today, there are rumours that the next attorney-general will be a kinsman of the CJN as part of efforts to manipulate the outcome of the election petition tribunal.

“While this has not been proven, the fact remains that the CJN has put himself in a position where his integrity is constantly questioned.”

Shaibu stressed that “Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa’s confession that he convinced his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa – a former Appeal Court President – to grant some favours to his colleagues in the Senate had vindicated Atiku.”

He added: “In 2019, we asked the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself because of conflict of interest since her husband was an APC senator. This same APC said we were crying wolf where there was none.

“Four years later, we were vindicated after Senator Bulkachuwa himself on the floor of the Senate admitted that his wife granted favours to some of his colleagues. Our suspicions are never wrong.

“Governor Wike continually feels too familiar with judges because his wife is one. He gives judges gifts in the name of welfare. This is ironic, given the fact that this is a man who does not believe in the rule of law.’’

It’s figment of writer’s imagination — Makinde’s CPS

Reacting to the allegation, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde described the allegation as a figment of the “writer’s imagination.”

Olanrewaju said: “This is just a figment of the writer’s imagination.

Governor Seyi Makinde was in Jos to represent the Nigeria Governors Forum at the memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court for her late son, and not to monitor any justice.

“He was not the only governor at that event, Governors of Benue and Ogun states were also in attendance. Why the writer imagines that Governor Makinde attended the event to monitor judges beat one’s imagination.

“It is so sad that everything is now politicized, even memorial services for the dead. One wonders what has become of the tradition of respecting the dead and even the feelings of the bereaved.”

Wike keeps mum

Also contacted, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to former Rivers State governor, Mr Neysom Wike, declined to comment on the matter.