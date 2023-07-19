APC NWC meets with governors

In a move many see as courting the support of stakeholders, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will meet with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, today, Wednesday.

Coming barely 48 hours after Senator Abubakar Kyari and Festus Fuanter took over as acting National Chairman and acting Secretary of the party, respectively, the sentiments surrounding the meeting are expected.

Recall that Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, who were Chairman and Secretary, respectively, resigned.

Also, the NWC, on Monday, resolved to reach out to critical stakeholders given the development in the party to seek their input in setting a new direction ahead of the postponed National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings of the party. Read the story HERE .

The new leadership is also pushing for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. It is expected that the outcome of today’s talks will set the tone for a meeting with Tinubu.

Therefore, the meeting is crucial as it might be NWC’s opportunity to ensure all stakeholders are on same page as the party emerges from the infighting that consumed Adamu and Omisore.

Details coming.