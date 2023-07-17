Fuanter replaces Omisore, as APC postpones NEC meeting

*Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, has been replaced with the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter.

This is just as the proposed National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings slated for July 18 and 19 have been put on hold.

The new developments were announced by the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, after the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, at the party secretariat today, Monday.

Kyari told journalists that both Omisore and the erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were no longer part of the APC leadership.

He said that according to the party’s Constitution, he was now the acting national chairman of the party.

Kyari’s words: “We are here to address the happenings and recent developments regarding the party.

“The NWC wishes to inform you about the resignation of the National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“My humble self as the Deputy National Chairman (North) to assume the office of the Acting National Chairman.

“Consequently too, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will now assume the office of Acting National Secretary of All Progressives Congress.

“With the recent development, we implore everybody here that the proposed National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings slated for July 18 and 19, 2023 are hereby postponed.

“This postponement is not indefinite. A new date will be communicated in the nearest future.

“There are no allegations against them. Both of them resigned voluntarily and that is what is available at this moment. The details of their resignation will be made known to you in the nearest future.

“Everybody has its own style of administration and I think this present set of NWC will be relying on what the constitution says.”