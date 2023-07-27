Alleged Job Racketeering: Reps probe ‘ll vindicate Dankaka — WCI

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Amidst allegations of corruption and favouritism in the employment process, Women Can International (WCI), a non-governmental organization focused on gender equality and women empowerment, has endorsed Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission.

The group expressed confidence that a thorough investigation by the legislative panel set up by the House of Representatives would vindicate Dankaka.

The organization’s president, Hajia Afsat Yetunde Jatto, voiced the group’s support for Dankaka during a press briefing at their head office in Abuja.

“We believe that under the leadership of Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, the commission has been promoting equity and fairness in the distribution of appointments and employments,” Jatto stated.

The legislative panel, headed by Hon. Yusuf Gadgi, was recently established to investigate claims that Dankaka facilitated the employment of several Nigerian youths without following due process or demanding any payment for the job.

Responding to these allegations, Jatto said, “Hajia Muheeba Dankaka has a history of integrity and has been providing a level playing field for Nigerian citizens in line with the Establishing Act of the commission.”

She further highlighted the challenges faced by such institutions, mentioning that “in every human institution we can’t do without sabotage and corruption in Nigeria has a way of fighting back.”

Regardless, she urged the legislative panel to conduct a thorough investigation into the affairs of the commission.

“We are confident that a transparent investigation will vindicate Hajia Muheeba Dankaka, proving her innocence of these allegations and safeguarding the integrity of the Federal Character Commission,” Jatto concluded, demonstrating the organization’s support for Dankaka.