NPF: Reps seek probe into alleged N50bn corruption, asset stripping

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja-The House of Representatives yesterday called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, following damning allegations of systemic corruption, abuse of office and illegal sale of national security assets.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, co-sponsored by Ibe Okwarra Osunwa, Mark Esset, and Jafaru Leko at plenary.

The lawmakers expressed grave concern that unchecked misconduct within the Police Force could threaten the nation’s security framework and erode public trust.

Raising the motion on the floor, Osunwa noted that the primary mandate of the Nigeria Police, as enshrined in Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), included the protection of lives and property and the enforcement of laws.

He, however, lamented that “recent revelations indicate that this mandate is being grossly undermined by entrenched corruption and abuse of process within the force.”

According to Osunwa, investigative reports, including those by Peoples Gazette and other media platforms, revealed that the NPF’s procurement department allegedly split a N6 billion contract for police uniforms into 66 separate contracts to bypass the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Equally disturbing, the lawmakers noted, was alleged sale of key national assets, including the Garki Police Barracks in Abuja, Falomo Barracks in Lagos, and Bompai Barracks in Kano, to private individuals linked to a real estate company, Exima Realty Ltd.

These transactions, they alleged, reportedly occurred without approvals from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, the Ministry of Police Affairs, or the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Essiet said: “This is not just a breach of financial procedures, it is a direct sabotage of our national security architecture, If barracks meant to house our security personnel are sold off without due process, where then lies our preparedness to fight crime?”

The lawmakers also cited instances of alleged contract fraud under the 2024 budget cycle, naming companies such as Dexterity Development Ltd., KC Construction Ltd., and Strong Tower Infrastructure Development Ltd., as beneficiaries of irregular awards of contract running into tens of billions of naira.

They further alleged that over N2.9 billion earmarked for the Safe School Initiative was diverted under a contract with Vigiscope Ltd., which lacked required regulatory certifications.

More alarming, the House heard, were claims that more than ¦ 50 billion was disbursed to unverified companies, including PSGL Nigeria Ltd., SOLYD Nigeria Ltd., and Radio Tactics Global Services, for the supply of arms, boots and forensic equipment, most of which were allegedly never delivered.

“Disturbed by the reported sale of critical national security assets including Garki Police Barracks (Abuja), Falomo Police Barracks (Lagos), and Bompai Barracks (Kano) to private individuals closely linked to Exima Realty Company Ltd. Without due process or required approvals from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Ministry of Police Affairs, ar the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and in total disregard for the PPP.

“Various contracts under the 2024 budget running into tens of billions ‘ Waira have allegedly been awarded by the Nigeria Police Force without compliance with statutory procurement processes, including the Federal Executive, Council, FEC, approval, Ministerial Tenders Board vetting, and Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, no-objection certification; the companies involved in these alleged violations include Dexterity Development Ltd., KC Construction Ltd., ontract Technologies Ltd., Strong Tower Infrastructure Development Ltd., among others.

“Worried about reports of the diversion of ¦ 2.9 billion meant for the Safe School Initiative under a contract awarded to Vigiscope Ltd., despite failing to meet Statutory requirements such as obtaining a NITDA certificate as mandated for all ICT-related procurements in MDAs;

“Further Worried about credible allegations that several contracts amounting to over N50 billion were paid to unqualified and unverified companies for-the supply of arms, boots, gunboats, and forensic intelligence equipment, without any execution or delivery, thereby putting national security at risk. These companies include PSGL Nigeria Ltd., SOLYD Nigeria Ltd., Toffy Ventures Ltd., Rush Rights Ltd., Value Exchange Ltd., and Radio Tactics Global Services, among others.

“These revelations suggest a deeply rooted culture of impunity and deliberate sabotage of procurement and oversight mechanisms within the Police Force,” Jafaru Leko said.

The House unanimously resolved to mandate its committees on public accounts and procurement to launch an in-depth investigation into the NPF’s procurement practices, with particular focus on violations of financial laws, contract fraud, illegal asset sales and diversion of funds.

The committee is expected to report its findings to the House within six weeks for further legislative action.