We’ve constructed over 200 solar-powered boreholes — HYPPADEC

… says 50,000 patients have benefitted from its health care services

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC on Tuesday, said the Commission has constructed over 200 solar-powered boreholes and has offered health care services to about 50,000 patients.

The Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at a three-day capacity building workshop organized for staff of the Commission in Abuja.

Sadiq noted that HYPPADEC has identified and addressed problems bedevilling states affected by the impact of dams.

He also revealed that the Commission has been able to establish areas and states offices in all affected states of the Commission.

The MD HYPPADEC said the hydro commission recorded a significant reduction in perennial flooding incidents that ravaged communities in riverine areas, as he stated that channelization has helped reduce casualties.

On the recent electricity bill signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, he said that the five percent reserved for host communities of generating plants is commendable, insisting that it will assist in developing the affected areas.