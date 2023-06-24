Uzodimma commends Imo workers for resisting ‘imported strike’

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended workers in Imo for not yielding to self orchestrated and imported strike in the State, emphasising that the best approach to government /Labour harmonious relations remains through dialogue.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on Tuesday at a One Day Workshop on the theme: “Dialogue: Best Option in Resolving Industrial Disputes” organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, held at the Nigerian Union of Teachers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

The Governor who was represented by the Hon Commissioner for Education, Prof. Johncliff Nwadike said as a Labour friendly governor he always recognises the need for cordial Government/Labour harmonious relationship, the reason he did not waste time to approve of the workshop as well as the appointment of the former NLC Chairman in the State as Special Adviser on Labour Matters.

He said that the theme of the Workshop was apt as “it is meant to cement what is already on ground in Imo State, that is, harmonious relationship between Labour and Government.”

The Governor said that the State is able to obliterate industrial actions because the State’s work force has been getting what is due to them as of right.

He listed prompt payment of salaries, promotions for workers, advertisements for employments, conducive State Secretariat, provision of staff free bus to and from office, ensuring that no genuine and legitimate worker is abandoned or allowed to shed tears, among others.

The Governor, however, expressed his gratitude to Imo workers for recently resisting what was obviously an orchestrated and imported strike foisted on them by a proud few.

Governor Uzodimma therefore counselled that for all issues between government and labour, the best approach at all levels and times is dialogue.

He enjoined the Labour Unions to appeal to their members to take Government work seriously “because investigations and results have shown that productivity is reducing on daily basis as the workers are not contributing their maximum and expected quota to the development and progress of the State.”