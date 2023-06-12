Use June 12 as lesson to drive Nigeria’s development — Clark, IBB, Atiku, Obi, Gana, others

By Clifford Ndujihe, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

LAGOS — AS Nigerians celebrate the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll, President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigerians must never take democracy for granted noting that the winner of the June 12, 1993 annulled president election, Chief MKO Abiola sacrificed his life for it.

In his 1,467-word broadcast to the nation on Democracy Day, today, Tinubu, who noted that June “the abortion, by military fiat, of the decisive victory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, up to that time, the fairest and freest election in the country’s political evolution,” said the move led to a prolonged struggle that led to the return to democracy in 1999.

Tinubu spoke as a host of eminent citizens have urged leaders to use lessons learned from the annulled historic election to develop the country.

Regarded as the fairest and freest presidential election ever conducted in Nigeria, late Chief MKO Abiola was coasting home to victory when it was annulled by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida thereby throwing Nigeria into socio-political crisis that was partially resolved with the return to civil rule on May 29, 1999.

Thirty years later, the world’s largest black nation is yet to conduct a better presidential election.

Now known as Democracy Day and celebrated with a public holiday, some eminent Nigerians, yesterday, said the country could use the lessons of the historic poll to drive socio-economic and political development.

Those who spoke included Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark; General Babangida; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; His Labour Party, LP counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi; and former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana.

With President Bola Tinubu billed to address the Nation today, they spoke as activists on the banner of the June 12 Movement to have resolved to use the occasion to kick against the subsidy scam and what they described as “hardship” in the country.

The activists will organise a roadshow from MKO Abiola’s residence to Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja where they will hold a dialogue…

Democracy dialogue

Also, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the June 12 election, the June 12 Movement of Nigeria in conjunction with Labour and Civil society groups will hold a national democracy dialogue themed: “June 12, 30 Years After and the 2023 Elections Controversies: The Way Out for Nigeria.”

There will also be citizens and civil society interventions on the subsidy scam in Nigeria. According to a statement by Professor Anthony Kila, chairman, organising committee, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will deliver the keynote address at the dialogue.

Speakers expected include Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Professor Pat Utomi, Mr. Femi Falana, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Madam Ankio Briggs

Sanwo-Olu to deliver address at Abiola’s residence

Also, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will lead dignitaries to lay a wreath at Abiola’s grave and also deliver an address.

We must never take democracy for granted – Tinubu

Noting that the 2023 polls had come and gone, those who won today may lose tomorrow, Tinubu said those who cannot endure and accept the pains of electoral defeat do not deserve the joy of victory if they triumph.

He warned the judiciary against illegal orders to truncate democracy and promise to be fair to all. He also urged those elected at the polls to deliver the dividends to democracy to the citizenry.

The broadcast read in part: “It is exactly three decades today that Nigerians went to the polls to exercise their inalienable right to elect a President of their choice to lead the transition from military dictatorship to a representative government of the people.

“The abortion, by military fiat, of the decisive victory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, up to that time, the fairest and freest election in the country’s political evolution, turned out, ironically, to be the seed that germinated into the prolonged struggle that gave birth to the democracy we currently enjoy since 1999.

“In rising to strongly oppose the arbitrary annulment of the will of the majority of Nigerians as expressed in that historic election, the substantial number of our people who participated in the struggle to de-annul the election signified their fierce commitment to enthroning democracy as a form of government that best ennobles the liberty, the dignity of the individual and the integrity as well as the stability of the polity. The fierce opposition to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the unrelenting pro-democracy onslaught it unleashed was the equivalent of the battle against colonial rule by our founding fathers that resulted in the gaining of Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

“Just like the anti-colonial movement, the pro-June 12 vanguard demonstrated, once again, the enduring validity of the 19th century historian, Arnold Toynbee’s eternal postulation, that civilization and societies experience progress as they are forced to respond to challenges posed by the environment. The unjust annulment of a widely acknowledged free and fair election was a challenge that elicited resistance by a resurgent civil society, leading ultimately to the attainment of our ‘second independence’ as exemplified by the return of democratic governance in 1999.

“We celebrate a day that has remained a watershed in our nation’s history, not just today, but for every June 12, for the endless future that our beloved country shall exist and wax stronger and stronger, generations of Nigerians will always remind themselves that the democracy that is steadily growing to become the defining essence of our polity was not gifted to us on a silver platter.

“We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled. He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolized in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President. There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power. To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself.

“Everyday, on this day, down the ages we will recall the several other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, who was brutally murdered while in the trenches fighting on the side of the people. We remember Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of our independence struggle and Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (rtd) who were silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy. They gave their yesterday for the liberty that is ours today.

“The point is that we must never take this democracy for granted. We must forever jealously guard and protect it like a precious jewel. For, a people can never truly appreciate the freedoms and rights democracy guarantees them until they lose it.

“We have traversed the dark, thorny path of dictatorship before and those who experienced it can readily testify to the unbridgeable gap between the dignity of freedom and the humiliation and degradation of tyranny. True, rancorous debates, interminable wrangling, ceaseless quarrels, bitter electoral contestations may be perceived by some as unattractive features of democracy. But they also testify to its merit and value.

“This year, we held the seventh in the cycle of elections that have become sacred rituals of our democratic practice in this dispensation since 1999.

“That the polls were intensely contested is in itself positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in our land. It is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed. But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

“Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph. Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.

“For Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal.

“It is about rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders used to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated

“The recent harmonization of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started.

“The democracy that will yield right dividends to the people who are the shareholders means more than just freedom of choice and right to get people into elective offices. It means social and economic justice for our people. To the winner of June 12, democracy offers the best chance to fight and eliminate poverty. Thirty years ago, he christened his campaign manifesto, ‘Farewell to Poverty’ because he was convinced that there is nothing divine about poverty. It is a man-made problem that can be eliminated with clearly thought out social and economic policies.

“It is for this reason that, in my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich. I admit that the decision will impose extra burden on the masses of our people. I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.

“The democracy MKO Abiola died for is one that promotes the welfare of the people over personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfillment and happiness. That is the hope MKO Abiola ignited throughout our country in 1993.

“On this year’s Democracy Day, I enjoin us all to rededicate ourselves to strengthening this form of government of free peoples that has been our guiding light these past 24 years. In particular, those of us who have been privileged to be elected into public offices at various levels in both the executive and legislative arms of government must recommit ourselves to offering selfless service to the people, and delivering concrete democracy dividends in accordance with our electoral promises.

“ On my part and that of my administration, I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people – the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“We shall be faithful to truth. Faithful to equity. And faithful to justice. We shall exercise our authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people.”

Use gains of June 12 to deepen Nigeria’s democracy- IBB

Meanwhile, speaking on Democracy Day with NAN, General Babangida, urged Nigeria’s leaders to explore the gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election, toward deepening democracy in the country.

His words: “The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria. It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election where Nigerians came out en masse to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations,” he said.

The former president who spoke through his Media Aide, Kassim Afegbua, said that although Nigeria’s democracy had recorded some growth, there were still many grounds to be covered.

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too much litigation in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed,” he said.

Babangida decried increasing voter apathy in Nigeria’s election, attributing it to insincerity by the leaders resulting in lack of trust by the electorate.

“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the number of turnout during our election is gradually declining.

“Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in the election,” he said.

He said that the country’s democracy had gotten more advanced with some achievements, urging Nigerian politicians to work toward making it better.

Democracy in bondage in Nigeria, incumbents must stop influencing elections – Atiku

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said for democracy in Nigeria to come of age, incumbent political officeholders must stop influencing election outcomes, and political leaders must be committed to the principles of fairness in election conduct, to avoid dictatorship.

Atiku said his observation of how democracy is run in Nigeria has convinced him that “a lot of work still lies ahead,” adding that democracy in the country “remains in bondage.”

His words: “On this occasion of Democracy Day, it is time for us to reflect as a people and a country on our journey to becoming a democratic society. For Nigerians who were around during the dark days of military dictatorships, it is important that we appreciate the successes that we have achieved in making democracy the norm of politics in Nigeria.

“But democracy without a corresponding commitment to the principles of fairness and fidelity to the rule of play by stakeholders in the processes of conducting elections still leaves the people prostrate to tendencies of dictatorship.

“For our democracy to be fully fledged, it must constantly evolve away from the current practice where the governing elite determines the outcome of elections.

“Democracy and the process of democratization is a constant work in progress. While what we celebrate today is a return to civil rule in Nigeria, the desire to make our democracy self-sustaining and independent of anti-democratic elements is the new frontier of participation by all democrats.

“As I congratulate Nigerians on this day, in celebration of return to civil rule, I also call our consciousness to the reality that democracy in Nigeria remains in bondage and it will need the energy of all of us to rescue it.”

Let’s return virtues of a truly democratic nation – Obi

In like manner, Obi, who said that June 12 is a historic day that deserves to be celebrated, noted: “On that day in 1993, we the people of Nigeria stated our unreserved preference for true democracy. Though under military rule, we freely chose a transparent voting method. Our votes reflected our true choice as a people. Our choice on that day defied divisions of ethnicity, religion and region.

“It is these qualities that added up to make June 12 special in our search for true democracy.

Our collective choice of late Chief M. K.O AbIola as a worthy leader for nation was saluted by Nigerians and governments and peoples across the world.

“Therefore, June 12 underpins our long collective journey to nationhood as a true democracy.

However, the current state of our politics tells a different story . Our democracy is deeply troubled while our nation’s destiny remains uncertain and precarious.

“We remain a nation in search of solutions to too many basic problems. One of these is the search for a credible electoral system that would command the trust, confidence and belief of all Nigerians just like June 12 did.

“We should, therefore, use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a truly democratic nation. We achieved that feat on June 12, 1993.

“In the spirit of June 12, therefore, we need to emplace an electoral system that commands the trust of the people. This is in recognition of the tenets and core values of democracy, which rests on respect for the wishes of the people as expressed in their ballots.

Above all, the government must respect and protect the institutions of the democratic state by respecting the social contract with the people by meeting their needs, obeying their wishes and fulfilling the responsibilities of responsible governance as contained in the constitution. A cardinal responsibility of the government in this regard is respect for the rule off law.

“Regrettably, we are now in an era where these foundational pillars of democracy are undermined by prevalent impunity and pervasive violence and bloodletting.

“The trust deficit between the leaders and Nigerians continues to expand. The deficits of trust and efficiency in our last elections demonstrate this malady quite boldly.

“The challenge of June 12 and a dedicated Democracy Day is to inspire us to correct the errors of our recent elections. This is the surest way to restore the confidence of our people in the future of our nation and the promise of true democracy.

“I however urge us all not to lose faith in the inbuilt design of our democratic system to self-correct.

“Personally, I remain committed and convinced that a New Nigeria is Possible. Our aspiration for a nation of equity, justice, security and peace can hardly be utopia. We are a nation blessed richly with human and natural resources. What we lack are selfless leaders who are committed to national interest, sustainable development and innovative thinking that offers every Nigerian irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social strata, the freedom of choice of abode, and protection of lives, property and ordered liberties. These aspirations are real and achievable; and I hereby reiterate my promise to Nigerians that we will not relent in our fight to bring about a leadership that will accord them the priority they deserve.”

Nigeria should be free of crisis—Clark

Also speaking, Chief Edwin Clark, asked Nigerians to ensure that the country remains peaceful and crisis-free in spite of its numerous challenges.

“We all desire that we live in a country that is peaceful, that is free from crisis, security and economic challenges and the low corruption level. Corruption in the country is so high, which I always say since 2014, that the government should declare a state of emergency on corruption.

“The rate at which corruption is going on in the country is terrible where every arm of government cannot be trusted,” he said.

The 96 year-old national leader called for a peaceful country were all Nigerians are equal before the law.

“We want a Nigeria where all of us live together peacefully and there is no discrimination and we should all obey the provision of the Constitution which states there should be no state religion. There should be no promotion of a particular religion over and above others.

“When we were in the 2014 National Conference as an elder statesman, we made a lot of recommendations for the survival of Nigeria as a country.

“A united country free from crisis, where all the citizens are equal before the law and anyone of them can rise to any position you want to lead,” he said.

He said that the immediate past administration in the country did not provide the necessary ingredients for Nigeria’s democracy to grow.

“Everything was done by the executive and we had the 9th Assembly that did not perform well. Many Nigerians accused them of rubber stamping and today we are owing so much money which would have been debated on the floor of the chamber,” he said.

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake- Jerry Gana

To Professor Jerry Gana, the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election was a tragic mistake.

Gana said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Nigeria’s democracy; the journey so far, said General Ibrahim Babangida meant well by organising the election but for some powerful forces made him to annul it to suit their selfish interests.

“It was a tragic mistake, it should not have happened but since it happened may God help us to get out of it,” he said.

The former minister said that the election was a period Nigerians united against evil forces but along the line the people that never meant well for Nigeria had their way.