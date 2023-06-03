To succeed you must‘ve other streams of investment not business – Akintayo

By Rita Okoye

It was a day of ultimate celebration when the management and staff of Gtext Holdings, alongside celebrities, entertainers and influencers celebrated their 15th anniversary as a company.

The event, which was held recently at Eko Hotel & Suites also saw Dr Stephen Akintayo, serial entrepreneur and chairman Gtext Holdings launch three of his latest books.

Asides Akintayo, the event, which was compered by Emma Oh My God had personalities like Ruggedman, Debo ‘Macaroni’ Adedayo, Laolu Gbenjo, Beejay Sax and more.

Narrating his success story at the event attended by high-profile men and women from all walks of life, the Akintayo revealed that he built his multi-billion real estate empire by buying land, keeping it for a while and selling it at a higher price. He further revealed that a lot of industrialists are doing land banking, which is the new oil.

While reviewing one of the books titled ‘The Billionaire Habits For Entrepreneurs’ Akintayo gave insights on how entrepreneurs can scale by creating a structure of personal income. “If you’re going to succeed you must have other streams of investment, not business.”

Akintayo also reviewed his book ‘Billionaire Habit For Pastors’ The book educates pastors on owning businesses and making money legitimately to support their members instead of depending on Church members. “This is to enable people who want to minister to go into the marketplace and be apostles in the marketplace. For example, you cannot be a full-time pastor if your congregation is less than a certain number,” he explained”

In his opening remarks Farouq Usman, Head PR and Communications, Gtext Holdings impressed upon attendees, the core value of integrity and excellence to shape the future of technology and wealth creation.

As an added note, Akintayo took the opportunity to shower encomiums on his wife, Bisi Akintayo, also a core member of the Gtext family.

Also, in celebration of the anniversary, Gtext Holdings rising CEOs got $20,000 worth of one-on-one mentorship with Dr. Akintayo for nine months. In the same vein, Ebele Ajaba got the sum of $5,000 grant from the Stephen Akintayo Foundation.

In a live interview with broadcast journalist, Yemisi Lanre-Idowu, Akintayo announced some of the company’s plans to expand its operations in the United States of America and extend the company’s tentacles to countries like Kenya.