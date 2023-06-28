Tinubu visits Alake, Awujale Thursday

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu is billed to visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State on Thursday.

Tinubu will be visiting the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, as well as the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode.

An aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, disclosed this in an invitation message sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters, on Wednesday.

Olaotan, however did not disclose was the reason for the President’s visit to the two traditional rulers.

The message read, “You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am,” it read.

It would be recalled that Tinubu’s last visit to the state was on January 25, 2023, when his presidential campaign train stormed Abeokuta, where he alleged a plot by some forces to scuttle the general elections.