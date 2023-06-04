The kingdom of Satan (2)

By Prophet Segun Adewumi

“And Joash said unto all that stood against him, will ye plead for Baal? Will ye save him? He that will plead for him let him be put to death whilst it is yet morning. If he be a god let him plead for himself because one hath cast down his alter”. (Judges 6:31),

Baal could not avenge itself because it is as ineffective as any other inanimate object. Isaiah spoke of carving images as the demonstration of the stupidity of man.

“A person uses part of a tree for fuel and part of it for making an idol. With one part he builds a fire to warm himself and bake bread; with the other part he makes a god and worships it. With some of the wood he makes a fire; he roasts meat, eats it, and is satisfied. he warms himself and says “How nice and warm! What a beautiful fire!. The rest of the wood he makes into an idol, and then he bows down and worships it. he prays to it and says, You are my god save me. Such people are too stupid to know what they are doing. They close their eyes and their minds to the truth. The maker of idols hasn’t the wit or the sense to say, “Some of the wood I burnt up. I baked some bread on the embers and I roasted \meat and ate it. And the rest of the wood I made into an idol. Here I am bowing down to a block of wood.” (Isaiah 44:15-19)

Idol and the Shrine

An idol is usually the symbol of worship of Satan the devil or one of its principal demons. Satan the chief demon manifests in different dimensions some of which are listed below:-

1. As Beelzebub (Prince of demon) -Mt. 12:24

2. As Abadon or Apollyon (Destroyer) – Rev. 9 : 11

3. As Prince of the power of the air (disobedience) – Eph. 2 : 2

4. As Accuser – Rev. 12:10

5. As Wicked Spirit Mt. 13:19

6. As Murderer, Liar Jn. 8:44

7. As Prince of the World – Jn. 12:31

8.As Belial, Opposer – II Cor. 6:15

It may surprise the believers that invocation of the demonic forces could be done with the use of Bible lines, especially from the book of Psalms. The fact is that the words of the Bible are a collection of the supernatural laws often referred to as graphic. These passages are potent with spiritual power that can only be released and applied through invocation made on the demonic or Holy Spirit. The words of the Bible are like the military weapons that cannot fight on their own. The gun requires a bullet and firing to create effect and impact. The igniting power, genuine or counterfeit, will provide a result. The Holy Spirit is the genuine, while the demonic spirit is the counterfeit.

Prayers

That a prayer was answered does not imply that such prayer was right. It may not even be made to the true God. Some prayers are directed to the demonic forces and yet receive quick answer. In most cases prayers could be mere manipulation of spiritual forces for a desired result. A typical professional Prophet could be that person who understands spiritual forces and has the ability to manipulate them. He may not be different from the occultic men and other practitioners of idol worship in his method of prayer.