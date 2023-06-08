Sina Rambo’s estranged wife to give away diamond wedding ring, confirms divorce

Heidi Korth, wife of Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has confirmed her divorce from the singer.

She revealed this in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.

Korth showed off her diamond wedding ring in a video she shared, explaining that she was now officially divorced and that she decided to give her diamond wedding ring to anyone who doesn’t have a ring yet and is getting married.

The mother of one said, “This is my wedding ring, and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. If you are getting married anytime soon, It is actually a diamond ring, just hit me up, send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send it to you.”

Korth announced in December 2022 her separation from Rambo, son of the Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, accusing him and his sister of being violent towards her.