Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares June 28, 29 public holidays

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as public holidays.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the declaration is in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria,” she stated.