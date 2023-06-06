Relationship between educated, uneducated person can’t work – BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin David has stated that a relationship between an educated and uneducated person can’t work.

The reality TV star made this known on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

According to David, dating someone whose IQ is lower will drive you insane.

She stressed that education shapes one’s reasoning and generally orientates.

The reality TV star wrote, “A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

“Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength…….you will lose your mind!”