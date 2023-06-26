Race for UNIZIK VC heats up

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE race for the next Vice Chancellor seat of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has begun with three professors in the Institution jostling for the job.

The tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, will end in June 2024, but various interest groups are already working behind the scene to ensure that their favoured candidate gets the job.

The three names making the round as the likely successors to Esimone are Prof Ike Odumegwu of the Philosophy Department, who was a former chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU; Prof Alex Asigbo of the Department of Theatre Arts and Prof Joseph Ikechebelu of the College of Medicine.

There are also indications that some professors from other universities, as well as those in UNIZIK, might join the race before long.

Some ASUU members, who spoke on the issue, warned against a repeat of the rancour that was witnessed in the university before the emergence of the immediate past Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Professor Joseph Ahaneku, urging those interested in the job to realise that the main motive should be service.

“We are optimistic that the university community and council members will conduct a smooth election for the aspirants so that whoever wins will be supported by others,” a professor in the university said.