Police foil attempt to move stolen telecoms inverter batteries from Lagos to Sokoto

By Evelyn Usman

Attempt by a robbery gang, which specialised in stealing telecommunication inverter batteries from Oyo State and selling same at giveaway prices in the northern part of the country, has been foiled by the Police in Lagos.

This followed the interception of four stolen inverter batteries belonging to one of the major telecommunication companies at Sokoto/Gombe garage in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that a gang of robbers stormed the telecommunication company located in Atiba town, Oyo State in the early hours of June 13, 2023. The gang reportedly tied the private guards and carted away with four brand new Incell inverter batteries valued at N3 million.

Unknown to the gang, the inverter was said to have been installed with tracking devices.

Sources at the company said the stolen items were traced to Lagos, consequent upon which policemen at Isolo division in Lagos were contacted.

A source, said: “A team of policemen was deployed to work with the tracking data the company provided. In the process, the stolen inverter batteries were traced to Sokoto/Gombe garage, in Ijora Badia area of Lagos, yesterday. They were concealed inside some cartoons.

“Upon interrogation, the policemen were told that somebody brought them to the garage about 9a.m to be transported to Sokoto State. The policemen took details of the telephone number on the parcel and left with the items.”

Contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, said: “The exhibits were taken to the station and registered accordingly. Necessary statements have been taken and efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspect that brought the converter batteries to the park.

“Meanwhile, the division where the incident was reported in Oyo town has been contacted and investigation is in progress.”