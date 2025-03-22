Lagos police recover 3 stolen cars from suspect

By Efe Onodjae

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have busted a robbery gang that specialised in snatching vehicles from the eastern part of the country, bringing them to sell in Lagos.

A suspected member of the gang, Ojo Dolapo, 22, was arrested in the Ikotun area of the state, the police said.

Recovered from him were three cars suspected to have been stolen.

Dolapo was arrested for purchasing three stolen cars from an unidentified woman, who is currently at large.

The suspect according to the Command’s spokesman, CSP Benjamin Hudenyin, “received three Lexus RX 330s and one 2017 Lexus RX 350 through a woman, who is now on the run.

“He led a team of operatives to the location where he had sold the cars. A silver-coloured Lexus RX 350 was recovered. Also, a black Lexus RX 330 was recovered on March 18, 2025, at Ojodu Berger. Dolapo is currently assisting the team of operatives in recovering the remaining two Lexus vehicles.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover the remaining vehicles.”