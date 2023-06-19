Obedient Movement holds first post-election leadership conference

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the conclusion of the general election, the Obedient Movement has concluded plans to hold its first post-election leadership conference.

In a statement by the founder of the 40Million Ballots Movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere who is also a humanitarian activist, it was revealed that efforts are ongoing by stakeholders of the Movement to organize a post-election revival conference for major Convener and Coordinators of the Obidient Movement.

According to him, the conference has become a necessity due to the need to restructure the Obidient Movement into a unified political family, as well as to re-organize and strengthen its overall leadership.

“One of the biggest political miracles of the current political dispensation was the emergence of the political tsunami called the Obidient Movement. Today, Nigerian youths and women have through the Obidient Movement proven to the world that the power to restore political order and compelled good governance belongs to them.

“They shocked the ruling elites when they launched a ballot revolution which demystified the ruling class. They have been able to make it clear that elections in Nigeria will no longer be business as usual.

“The forthcoming “Obidient Movement Post-Election Revival Conference”, is designed to help restructure and unify the Movement into Nigeria’s single largest political alliance. This goal is meant to be achieved by re-organizing its leadership.

“The proposed movement post-election conference, is being facilitated by 40Million Ballots Movement, whose Convener is Comrade Kennedy Iyere

“The Movement will be re-energized during the proposed conference, to exist and function, as a strong pressure group and a democratic revolution, whose focus is to enforce active and adequate participation of youths and women in elections for the.purpose of reshaping good political leadership”, he said.

However, Iyere said the proposed conference will provide a broad platform through which the Obidient Movement will be able to select and appoint credible leaders who will coordinate it’d activities across the 36 States of the federation and the federal capital territory. Adding that hosting the proposed conference is the most critical political need of the moment.

He noted that delegates will attend the conference from across the six geo-political zones and the diaspora community.