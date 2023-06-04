NWFL: Super six kicks off Tuesday

…as organisers reveal the full schedule of events

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six playoff round has been fixed for Asaba, Delta State with the schedule of events being revealed by the league organisers.

This is according to a statement signed by Modupe Shabi, NWFL’s Chief Operating Officer.

The statement said the Super Six round of games will run for four matchdays with one match from each group (Group A & B) expected to be played on each matchday.

It said participating clubs are expected to arrive on Monday with the draw and pre-match meeting to hold the same day from 4:00 p.m.

It also said that the tournament proper would begin with Matchday One on Tuesday and end with the third-place match and final on Sunday.

The six participating clubs include Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, title holders Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, Robo Queens and Edo Queens.

14 clubs participated in this year’s regular season, which kicked off on 1st December 2022 and ended on 21 April, 2023.

The teams were split into two groups of seven (7) teams, with the top three from each pool qualifying for the final tournament.

In Group A, Edo Queens finished as group winners with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Robo Queens in second with 22 points and Confluence Queens in third with 21 points.

Delta Queens claimed the top spot in Group B, with 26 points, just one ahead of title holders Bayelsa Queens sit in second and Rivers Angels in third with 20 points from 12 games

The 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions will represent the country at the 2023 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in August when they will be eyeing a spot in the finals.

Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions with a perfect feat in 2022, amassing 15 points from wins over Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels.

Full programme schedule