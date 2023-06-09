NPC soon to announce new date for census – Nat Commissioner

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission, NPC, representing Anambra State, Chief Chidi Ezeoke has said that a new date for the national census would soon be announced.

Speaking during an interaction with media practitioners in Anambra State, Ezeoke reassured of the Commission’s preparedness to deliver on its mandate.

He expressed optimism that the new administration in the country would soon provide the resources to ensure the success of the exercise.

Ezeoke said: “We are laying the foundation for this forthcoming census because this will be the first ever digital type in the country. We are hoping that the new government will take advantage of it for proper planning and development.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu said the state government welcomed the postponement of the 2023 population and housing census by the federal government.

According to him, conducting the census as earlier scheduled would have resulted to stampede, adding that the shift would afford the Commission the opportunity to perfect the project which would be holistic and acceptable.

He said: “I am aware of the number of meetings the Commission had had with the government, including enlightenment campaign targeted at educating the public before the postponement was announced.

“It is a good thing that it has to be suspended for the new administration because if they had done it at the twilight of the former administration and it would have amounted to a stampede, particularly in view of the importance of the exercise.

“Census is not something you do in a hurry. I want to believe that when the census will be holding eventually, it would be holistic and done the way our counterpart hold theirs.

“All those targeted to benefit from the exercise would now be captured and every sector will have a take-away. It will also offer the commission the opportunity to plan better and perfect the exercise.”

He commended the NPC for organizing the event, describing it as a demonstration of its confidence in the media to assist the nation ensure a credible and reliable headcount.