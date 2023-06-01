Children’s Day: NNPC E&P and NOSL celebrates Children

Children’s Day celebration with the Clan Head of Ikot Abasi, dignitaries and principals of schools

By Funmi Ajumobi

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) have gifted students in Akwa-Ibom school bags and writing materials.

At the event, HRH. (Barr) Etebom Samuel Johnson Efik, Clan Head of Ikot Abasi Oniong Onna LGA said, “Events like this increase the children’s self-confidence and encourage them to work harder on their studies. Giving a child the essential education means laying a solid foundation for future generations. Through this initiative, NNPC E&P and NOSL have sown seeds that will bear fruit tomorrow and greatly benefit the community and children’’.

“It is the responsibility of parents and caregivers to nurture the children and make them strong and independent. This initiative recognizes the necessities of every child and establishes a healthy environment where they can grow.

Engr Fabian Ebri, Senior Base Manager NOSL said, “Children are loved by one and all. They are pliable, so it’s easy to mold them well and send them in the right direction. Through today’s initiative, NNPC E&P and NOSL have created a better future for every child and helped them to grow as new leaders in the future”.

“It takes a community to raise a child, and investing in children today ensures a better tomorrow for their families and the community. NNPC E&P and NOSL are helping in changing the lives of children and improving the sustainability of children’s existence in the community.

“Children are a beloved part of our lives and the future of the nation. Children’s Day marks an important day in celebrating the innocence of children, the need to protect and show love and affection to all children and instilling in them the essential moral values and right to education for a better future.”

Among 15 schools across 5 LGAs, the 5 best students were selected based on merits, and were gifted school bags, stationery, and other study materials.