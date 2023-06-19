NiMET predicts cloudiness, thunderstorms from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted the country would experience cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday (today) to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook published on Sunday predicted a cloudy atmosphere on Monday with patches of clouds over the northern region, with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa, Gombe and Kebbi States later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is envisaged over the North-Central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over parts of inland states of South and coastal cities in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states,” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region later in the day.

The agency anticipated a sunny atmosphere on Tuesday with patches of clouds over the northern region and the prospect of morning thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa states.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba stated later in the day and thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa and Kogi states.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal areas with chances of thunderstorms over Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos later of the day.

“Few patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna and Jigawa states,” it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states later in the day.

It forecast a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals over the North-Central region in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland states of the South and the Coastal areas with chances of thunderstorms over Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region,” it said.

According to NiMet, for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled.

“So the public is advised to be cautious. Stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution.

“Disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during rainy season.

NAN