Kunle Adeyemi presents Innovative Testament

By Chukwuma Ajakah, edited by Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

The art world is already buzzing in anticipation as consummate artist, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi presents his long-awaited solo exhibition succinctly tagged, “Innovative Testament” at Tim & Carol Art Gallery, Ikeja GRA, from Sunday, June 18 through July 2, 2023.

As the title suggests, Innovative Testament, curated by Moses Ohiomokhare, ushers in new vistas of conversations couched in Dr. Adeyemi’s creative ingenuity in diverse media, including 3-dimentional artistic configurations with a fusion of printmaking, sculpture, textile designs, surreal, digital, etc.

Speaking on the solo exhibition during a Press Briefing held at the Ikeja Office of Tim & Carol Gallery last Thursday, Dr. Adeyemi said: “I have been working and preparing for this exhibition for about five years and I am very excited to show off new sets of creative output that would not only trill you, but open you up and lift you into the creative hinterlands. It’s time for ‘Innovative Testaments.”

Kunle Adeyemi is a household name, especially, in the arts community and the academia-two worlds which he has tenaciously dedicated himself for decades. With over 85 joint exhibitions and 20 solo shows in Nigeria and other countries such as Sweden, Adeyemi has not only proved his mettle, but has been instrumental to the rise of many artists some of whom were his students at Yaba College of Technology where he lectures and once served as Dean, School of Arts, Design and Printing Technology.

According to the iconic artist, whose last solo exhibition was about five years ago, Innovative Testament will feature about 40 works that are sure to resonate with viewers from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds as the dominant motifs reveal man’s intermingling with nature, recollected from the artist’s reminisces of childhood memories.

Most of the artworks are couched in emblematic figures and motifs that inspire fascinating conversations with inspiration drawn from traditional art forms, historic events, culture, nature and nurture, spirituality and contemporary socio-cultural and economic issues such as “the japa syndrome” and vexatious government policies like the naira redesign saga.

Some of the works, especially the set titled, “Dialogue with Nature Series” depict thematic concerns such as the beauty of nature and contentment. There are also traditional motifs drawn from nature, oral history, commercial activities, epic wars, weaving and social interactions.

Asked what Innovative Testament offers differently when compared with what his previous exhibitions had, Adeyemi says: “The new expression in my art has its roots firmly planted in the traditions of simple sculpture forms, especially African wood carvings, natural materials, environment, people, places, things, spiritualism, socio-cultural milieu and general contemporary situations. These and many more are the vehicles used in creating my own style. My words, like the age-old African folk pattern, are thoughtfully designed to chart the course of lives of the people of my generation, document the present and create ways for a viable future, inform, educate, refresh, entertain my audience and posterity, and create avenues for self-expression, especially on societal ills.”

Moreover, he described the patterns as being “much more than old-designed decoration”, adding that “Some are imbued with pungent contents; while others refer to ancient battles.” Another set of works tagged, ‘House Post Series’ predominantly represents societal worldviews and social realities depicted in visual forms as “words of wisdom”, “native sacred things in shrines and palaces, and other sacrilegious places.”

Explaining the effect of his techniques on the final output, the master artist remarks that “The overall composition creates a soothing ambience of tranquility, spirituality and shimmering brightness.”

As an experimental artist, he reveals that he is never boxed into a corner, saying: ” I play with different combination of patterns, motifs and symbols to create my own multilayered invocation of traditional Africa. These symbols, patterns and motifs bring life to my composition. I arrange them in a way that the shapes and forms become a kind of visual music, whereby the rhythm and movement define and create moods, ranging from mystery and adventure to romance and even whims. These motifs and symbols in my works are graphic and dynamic in character. They also inhibit a virtual treasure of decorative possibilities.” Perhaps, this also explains why he has remained consistently relevant over the years.

The artist also provides insight into his motive for including works that evoke spiritual or religious sentiments, saying: “The spiritual representational meaning and ritual significance of the patterns, forms, motifs and symbols are essential instruments and creative expressions of the beliefs and philosophies of traditional Africa. The designs are a kind of visual communication, which makes it easy for verbal and visual meanings to come together to offer spiritual or physical protection, interpret omens and offer blessings. The patterns and symbols depict leadership and ethnic affiliation, and represent proverbs and religious beliefs.”

Buttressing what makes his work a must view, the arts connoisseur reveals his fascination for colours, saying: “I use colour as the heart and soul of my art. With paint, I could produce any colour that comes to my mind. I use colour as a catchment to create atmospheric meaning and identity. Most times, my colour generates some philosophical questions. I use colour to create illusions or new worlds and evoke some vivid antique memories.

Colour is very crucial in the production of my artworks. Like any other artist, I have my favourite colours which often dominate my palette. The colours have a way of presenting themselves naturally in my work.”

Adeyemi regards himself as one “that is very fortunate” to have been tutored by legendary arts educators like Dele Jegede and Kolade Oshinawo. Despite being a master himself, an erudite scholar and mentor to a large spectrum of younger artists, Adeyemi still celebrates the giants on whose shoulders he has ridden to greatness, acknowledging that his wealthy mine of experience in artistry as expressed through most of the artworks on display, to large extent, springs from his relationship with the masters.

Tracing his penchant for exploring colours to lessons learned from earlier artistic expeditions, saying: “My exposure to the world of print-making further enlarges my vision of the colour spectrum. I now see colour as a tangible, solid thing that runs the heart and soul of my art,” he declares, adding: “I found out that vivid application of colours makes my works shimmer, glow, mix, mingle and create, not only its own beauty, but the beauty I perceive. Colour is a powerhouse that moves me spiritually and emotionally. It soothes my heart, warms my spirit and energizes my mind.”

Reiterating the role colours play in arts and aesthetics, Adeyemi harps on the therapeutic function, pointing out that: “Arts communicate and performs therapeuetic functions” According to him, colour is a major player and catalyst in the therapeutic function of his art which he explores, using vibrant colours that allow his artwork to communicate from diverse perspectives, bringing succour to man in areas such as finance, spirituality and emotional stability.

The master artist also speaks of the spiritual essence of arts, saying: “I see the studio as a shrine with the artist as the Priest. God, Himself is the first artist with demonstrable creative skills shown in Genesis where He made man.” In his appraisal of the works being exhibited, Curatorial Director and Arts Consultant, Moses Ohiomokhare assures visiting arts enthusiasts of a satisfactory outing, saying: “Kunle’s works in this exhibition, create avenue for intellectual argument and debate and that is a mark of scholarship. You dialogue with nature, people, animals and birds in his works. If you follow his trend, you are able to make a harmonious and humane future in nature, animals and man. His works point us to the value of nature and our environment and the need to preserve our cultural heritage. Animals support plants and plants support both man and animals. Such symbiosis if properly harnessed, produces greater harmony in our world.

The subdued colours, Kunle employed, creates a beautiful ambience for you to engage with the subject matter. They help to calm your emotions as you enjoy this worth-while experience. His relief sculpture is in wood protruding from a flat background and the composition of the components is really expressive and pulls the eyes of the viewer to finally focus on his subject matter. If you are looking for a new and exciting art, that creates an extraordinary testament to the creative spirit of Africans, you find that in this Kunle Adeyemi’s spectacular exhibition.

Tim and Carol Gallery has been a new and exciting place with great on-line presence that leaves a lasting first impression. This is a marriage of a prominent artist with great pedigree and an exciting contemporary gallery.”