Jigawa man commits suicide

By Bashir Bello

A 30-year-old man, Usman Sani Goga has committed suicide in Akula Quarters, Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu who confirmed the ugly incident in a statement on Thursday, said the deceased hanged himself in his bedroom.

CSC Shehu said the deceased’s wife discovered the lifeless body and reported the case to the command.

According to him, “One Usman Sani Goga, a Photographer aged 30 of Akula Quarters, Babura Local Government Area was found hanged in his bedroom on Wednesday, 7th day of June, 2023. His body was discovered by his wife upon returning from visitation.

“According to her, her husband dropped her at one of relative’s house that fateful day around 1400hrs with a promise to pick her up later in the evening. She said around 1700hrs, she called his phone severally without response which made her took a commercial motorcycle back home and on reaching there she realized that she was without keys and decided to call his phone again, yet there was no response.

“She requested the assistance of the motorcyclist to jump over the wall and unlock the main entrance from inside. Upon opening the door she saw her husband’s motorcycle parked which is very unusual. She hurried inside where she saw the body his body hanging from a ceiling fan hook in their bedroom. She fainted at the horrific sight and it was the motorcyclist who shouted for help and neighbors rushed to the scene.

“The body was then untied, brought down and rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead on arrival by a medical practitioner.

“Investigation into the incident revealed that a bedside drawer was used on top a 6′ by 6′ sized bed in order to reach to the ceiling where the hook is fixed, and rope was tied to it, the bedside drawer was then pushed off possibly with legs in order to dislodged or rather suspend the body from the hook.

“At the time of writing this report, details of his action were sketchy but close associates disclosed that the deceased has an inherent mental disorder that turns up occasionally. He was married to his wife about 4 months ago and was living happily with his wife. Further Investigation is ongoing.

“The deceased was buried according to Islamic rites,” CSC Shehu however stated.