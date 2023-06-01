Japa syndrome: Nigerians worry over the fate of immigrant job seekers

…As iQuolify debuts

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor.

The fate of Nigerians who leave the country in search of greener pastures in foreign countries has become a point of pain to concerned Nigerians.

To that effect, eminent Nigerians, including Nigeria Director for MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima, Actress, Kate Henshaw, Canadian Immigration Resettlement Expert, Tracy Docheff, among other Information Technology, IT experts, Human Resource Experts and other International development experts gathered recently in a virtual meeting to seek ways technology can mitigate the humiliation and human devaluation involved in the adventure.

The occasion was also used to unveil a recruitment portal for professionals who genuinely desire to work and live outside the country.

Tagged iQualify, the portal will cater for immigrant Nigerian job seekers in Canada, Europe and America.

Founder of the portal, Akin Fadeyi, said: “Iquolify is a well thought out digital recruitment solution for Immigrant Professionals who compromise their qualifications for jobs below their pay grade outside their countries. It will focus on showcasing immigrants to prospective employers, Data Analytics for policy makers, mentoring and Training until target immigrants are able to optimally integrate and unlock their potentials.

Unveiling the portal, Shettima said that after going through the ideals of the portal, he realised that its aims are in tandem with ideals and work culture of his foundation, and recommended it to everybody wishing to get legitimate job outside Nigeria.

He said: “At the MacArthur Foundation, we ensure that our decisions and actions are rooted in the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion by embracing the unique attributes of all individuals; creating a fair playing field for all; and cultivating environments where everyone feels respected, valued, and a sense of belonging. Iquolify is therefore a very compelling fit into our work culture”.

Also, Co-Founder for the Canadian Iquolify, Dr. Bankole Odole corroborated Shetima when he said: “As an immigrant with five Masters Degrees, I had experienced first-hand, challenges immigrant professionals grapple with. The idea of iQuolify is therefore a ready solution capable of shielding other incoming immigrants from such challenges.

Popular actress and Social Advocate, Kate Henshaw who was Guest Speaker at the event, expressed delight and described iQuolify as a project whose time has come. She said “Many people have good reasons to migrate but find themselves disadvantaged as migrants and then resort to menial jobs. iQuolify is a great vision that will bring to table solutions to less dignifying jobs” she added

Meanwhile, Board Member of Tech HERfrica, who was former VC Osun State University and former Provost Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Academy, Prof. Sola Akinrinade, spoke about educated migrants not living up to their potentials because they travel unprepared and encouraged them to take advantage of iQuolify to mitigate the lapses.

Tracy Docheff, Immigrant Resettlement Expert, Director of Marketing and Communications at Toronto Newlife Wellness Place said her job as an immigrant settler within various Canadian communities is going to be simpler with iQuolify.

Also at the event was Olufunmilola Bucknor, Founder and Lead Consultant, HR Madam Consulting recounted the misery of going through piles of files when recruiting for organisations within and outside Nigeria saying iQuolify will bridge the gap.